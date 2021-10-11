The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens Academy’s Diamonte Grant is their Player of the Week for Week Seven.
Laurens Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday night, 66-30. It was the first win of the year for the Crusaders.
Laurens Academy is now 1-6 on the year. Laurens Academy travels to W.W. King Academy this week.
Grant had 4 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns against Jefferson Davis. On defense, Grant added five tackles, one tackle for loss and caused a fumble.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Grant on Thursday, October 21 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens.
The meeting will feature North Greenville University Head Football Coach Jeff Farrington as the featured speaker.
The LCTD Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge and the public is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
