The Greenville Red Raiders took advantage of several Laurens Raider miscues to take a 37-14 win on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
Greenville scored 14 points off Laurens turnovers, one a fumble in the first half and the second, a pick-six in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders also added a safety when the Raiders punter blasted a kick right into the backside of the upback in the endzone.
“You give up two blocked punts and you’re going to lose the ballgame,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith. “They kept us on the short field and we couldn’t get out of there. Our defense played great but we didn’t help them out. Offense started out early but we couldn’t get any drives going in the second half.”
Laurens dominated time of possession (38:19 to 21:05) and total number of plays, 71 to 49. Greenville was penalized 12 times for 116 yards.
After a Raider fumble, Greenville needed just two plays to put their first points on the board. Prometheus Franklin connected with Aziz Huff on a 54-yard scoring toss to put the Red Raiders up 7-0 with 3:30 to play in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Franklin hit Huff again, this time from 27 yards out, to put Greenville on top 14-0.
Huff caught six passes for 150 yards and two scores. Franklin was 9 for 18 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Laurens got things going with 14 second quarter points. James Rawl found Cayson Elledge for two scores, one from 21 yards out and one from five yards out. The Raiders tied the score at 14-14 with 13 seconds to play in the first half.
Elledge finished with seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Rawl was 18 for 42 for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Poor field position plagued the Raiders in the third quarter. With the Raiders needing to get something going on offense, Greenville punter Rush Sheppard pinned the Raiders on their 1-yard line twice and 15-yard line once on three consecutive punts. Laurens ran 12 offensive plays in those three drives, two ending in punts and one ending with a safety.
After the safety, Greenville scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final quarter. Terrence Gist scored on an 18-yard run, followed by a Chris Smith pick-six from 54 yards out. The Red Raiders tacked on a final score on a 10-yard run by Preston Lounds with 25 seconds to play.
Greenville improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Region II-AAAA. Laurens falls to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in Region II-AAAA. The Raiders will host Eastside on Friday night at 7:30pm.
