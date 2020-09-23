The Laurens Raiders football team will be away at Greenwood High Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the away game can be bought at https://greenwoodathletics.com/event-tickets.
The guidelines for Greenwood High School football tickets and venue information at JW Babb Stadium are below.
JW Babb Stadium capacity will be 2,250.
*All football tickets will be pre-sold. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.greenwoodathletics.com
*Varsity Football Tickets are $8, and JV is $7. There is a convenience fee charged for online purchases. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.
*SCHSL passes will be honored at the gate.
*A mask or facial covering will be required to enter the stadium and is expected to be worn at all times.
*Everyone must have a ticket to enter.
*Fans are expected to responsibly social distance themselves during the event and take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.
*Stadium bleachers that are marked with RED X’s should be left empty.
*Families may sit together.
*No reserved student sections.
*No tailgating will be allowed on campus.
*No congregating in groups inside of the stadium.
*All security measures will remain in place before entering the event:
- Metal Detector Screening
- Clear Bag Policy
- No unsealed outside food or drinks.
*Only authorized personnel are allowed on or near the playing field at any time.
*Only team personnel will be allowed near team benches or sidelines.
*Spectators will be asked to leave the stadium as soon as the contest is over.
If you have been recently diagnosed with COVID 19, under quarantine for close contact, or feel ill, you are asked to stay home.
