The Greenwood Eagles outscored the Laurens Raiders 21-0 in the second half on their way to a 35-7 win to open the 2020 season on Friday night in Greenwood.
For Greenwood head coach Chris Liner, it was a bittersweet night. Liner coached at Laurens for six seasons before taking over the top job in Greenwood this past summer.
“It was tough for my entire family,” said Liner. “My son’s best friends are on that team. Some of my best friends were on the other sideline. Once we kicked off, it just became a football game. Our total focus was how can we give our team the best chance to win. I did not want it to be Coach Liner versus his former team. I wanted it to be Greenwood versus Laurens and I think it was. It was exciting for us to get a win in our first game.”
The Eagles were a typical Liner team, racking up rushing yards throughout the night. Greenwood rushed for 348 yards, averaging a stout 7.2 yards per carry.
“This style of offense just wears you down,” said Liner.
Jaylin Tolbert paced the Eagles with 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Tolbert also threw for one touchdown.
Laurens managed to shoot themselves in the foot early in the game. Two drives in the first half ended in turnovers with interceptions in Greenwood territory. One first-half turnover resulted in a Greenwood touchdown. Another fumble in the second half led to another Eagle score.
“We had our opportunities in the first half,” said Laurens head coach Daryl Smith. “We’ve got to get more consistent. There were a lot of positives on the defensive side of the ball. We had a few good drives but we couldn’t get it in the end zone. We’ve got to improve at finishing the drive.”
With the game scoreless for most of the first quarter, Greenwood broke the tie with a 1-yard run from Chris Simmons. On the ensuing possession, Laurens answered with a 1-yard run from Jayden McGowan to tie the game at 7-7, early in the second quarter.
Greenwood took the lead for good in the second quarter on a 39-yard pass from Tolbert to KJ Turman to put the Eagles on top 14-7.
The second half was all Eagles, or more specifically, all Tolbert. The senior quarterback tallied three scores including runs of 1, 83 and 11 yards.
Jeremiah Fuller led the Raider’s rushing attack with 70 yards on 18 carries. Quarterback James Rawl was 15 for 25 for 158 yards and two interceptions. Ryan Elledge caught three passes for 30 yards.
Laurens falls to 0-1 overall and will host Greenville on Friday night for their home opener.
