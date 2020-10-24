The stats looked very similar but in the end the Greer Yellow Jackets made more plays than the Laurens Raiders in a 37-21 win at Dooley Field in Greer on Friday night.
Greer racked up 441 yards of total offense, including 228 yards rushing and 213 yards passing. Laurens countered with 412 yards of total offense, including 153 yards rushing and 259 yards passing. Both teams accounted for 20 first downs each.
That’s where the similarities ended.
Greer had the Raiders reeling early after jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. On the first play of the game, Bryce Foster dashed 62 yards for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, EJ Bradford added an 8-yard scoring run.
Bradford finished with 163 yards rushing on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
The Raiders went to work on the ground, pounding out yards behind the running of Jeremiah Fuller. With 8:14 to play in the first half, Fuller scored on a 5-yard run to narrow the margin to 14-7.
Greer added a field goal to go up 17-7 in the second quarter. Laurens drove the ball down the field with time running out before halftime. Laurens quarterback James Rawl was intercepted in the endzone with under 10 seconds to play in the half.
Laurens started the second half with a quick touchdown on a 38-yard pass from Rawl to Fuller. Greer held a slim 17-14 lead with 9:05 to play in the third quarter.
Greer answered quickly, reeling off back-to-back touchdowns to go on top for good at 31-14. Bradford scored from 5 yards out and Jaleel Skinner caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Crosby.
After a Rawl-to-Cayson Elledge touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, Greer tacked on another Skinner touchdown reception with time running out.
“We had bad mistakes at the absolute worst times,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith. “We’ve got to correct that. It’s not effort, it’s not want to. It’s technique and assignment football that we aren’t getting right now. I can’t fault the effort but we are making mistakes that we shouldn’t be making.”
Skinner finished with five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Fuller led the Raiders with 115 yards rushing on 25 carries and a touchdown. Rawl was 17 for 32 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jayden McGowan collected seven receptions for 144 yards.
Laurens falls to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in region play. The Raiders will host Gilbert on Friday night for Homecoming at 7:30pm.
