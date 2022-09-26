Presbyterian College Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell has announced the hiring of Justin Griffith as an assistant coach. Griffith during his ten-year college coaching career, which has included stops at North Carolina Wesleyan, Lander, Mount Olive, and Winston-Salem State, has coached and recruited four All-Americans, five All-Region players, 25 All-Conference Players, three Conference Defensive Players of the Year, two Conference Players of the Year and one Conference Freshman of the Year.
“Justin is a coach who has had great success at the college level as an assistant,” Ferrell said. “He’s been a part of multiple championship teams. He brings great knowledge and relationships in the state of North Carolina which will serve our program well. We look forward to Justin and his family joining our program.”
Griffith comes to Presbyterian after spending the last two years as an assistant coach at his alma mater North Carolina Wesleyan College.
In Griffith’s two seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Wesleyan, he helped guide the Battling Bishops to a 20-11 record which included a 19-2 home record. In the 2020-21 season, the Bishops won the USA South Athletic Conference East Division title and reached a national ranking of 15th.
Prior to his time at North Carolina Wesleyan, Griffith spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach at Lander University. In that season, he helped lead the Bearcats to a 23-8 overall record, a Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championship, and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Griffith began his coaching career at the University of Mount Olive in 2012. During his six seasons at Mount Olive, the Trojans won the 2014 Conference Carolinas Championship while finishing in the top four in the conference five of his six seasons. At Mount Olive, he coached and recruited three league defensive players of the year, one conference player of the year, and numerous all-conference players.
In the 2013-14 season, Griffith left Mount Olive for one season to be on the coaching staff at Winston-Salem State. He would return to Mount Olive for the 2014-15 season. In his one season at Winston-Salem State, he helped guide the Rams to a 19-7 record which included the CIAA South Division regular-season title and a trip to the CIAA championship game.
The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from North Carolina Wesleyan. During his playing career at North Carolina Wesleyan, he was a two-year team captain who helped the Bishops capture three USA South Conference Championships. In 2020, Griffith graduated with a Master’s degree in Athletic Administration from Coker University.
Griffith and his wife Juannette have one daughter: Zoe.
“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the PC basketball family,” Griffith said. “I want to thank Coach Ferrell for this tremendous opportunity. My family and I are looking forward to being a part of the PC community.”
