Laurens Academy announced on Wednesday the hiring of Darryl Halbert to return as varsity baseball coach.
Halbert had an auspicious first stint at LA, leading the Crusaders to a state title in 2012 and another state title appearance in 2016.
"Coach Halbert has a time tested and disciplined approach to the game that produced winning teams throughout his career," said LA in a release.
Halbert and his wife Dawn have three kids and two of them are Laurens Academy graduates.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Halbert and family back and look forward to watching his teams once more on Crusader Field."
