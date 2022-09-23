USA Volleyball recently announced the 14 players who will comprise the U.S. Women’s National Team at the FIVB World Championships on Sept. 23-Oct. 15 in Netherlands and Poland.
Six players on the roster played on the 2021 team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games: outside hitter Kelsey (Robinson) Cook who is also the team captain, setter Jordyn Poulter, libero Justine Wong-Orantes, opposite Annie Drews and middle blockers Chiaka Ogbogu and Haleigh Washington.
Filling out the roster are setter Lauren Carlini, libero Morgan Hentz, outside hitters Kara Bajema, Ali Frantti and Sarah Wilhite Parsons, middle blockers Anna Hall and Hannah Tapp, and opposite Danielle Cuttino.
The format of the Women’s World Championship is different from the men’s tournament earlier this year. The women will play five pool-play matches and top teams will move on to a second round of pool play. From there, teams will advance to single-elimination bracket play.
Matches are being livestreamed on VolleyballWorld.tv.
The U.S. Women are ranked No. 1 in the world. They won the World Championships for the first time in 2014. They took silver in 1967 and 2002. They took third in 1982 and 1990. They tied for fifth at the last World Championships in 2018.
U.S. Women’s Roster for 2022 FIVB World Championships
No. Name (Pos., Ht., Hometown, College, USAV Region)
2 Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colo., Univ. of Illinois, Great Lakes)
4 Justine Wong-Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)
5 Morgan Hentz (L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)
7 Lauren Carlini (S, 6-2, Aurora, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)
8 Hannah Tapp (MB, 6-3, Stewartville, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)
11 Annie Drews (Opp, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)
13 Sarah Wilhite Parsons (OH, 6-2, Eden Prairie, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)
15 Haleigh Washington (MB, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colo., Penn State Univ., Rocky Mountain)
18 Kara Bajema (OH, 6-2, Lynden, Wash., Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound)
20 Danielle Cuttino (Opp, 6-4, Indianapolis, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)
23 Kelsey (Robinson) Cook (OH, 6-2, Manhattan Beach, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)
24 Chiaka Ogbogu (MB, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)
30 Ali Frantti (OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)
31 Anna (Stevenson) Hall (MB, 6-2, Laurens S.C., Univ. of Louisville, Palmetto)
Head Coach: Karch Kiraly
Assistant Coaches: Erin Virtue, Tama Miyashiro, Marv Dunphy
Performance Analyst: Brian Hurler
Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer: Kara Kessans
Consultant Coach: Sue Enquist
Team Manager: Coley Pawlikowski
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Brandon Siakel
Sports Dietitian: Shawn Hueglin
Massage Specialist: Tony Poland
Team Doctors: Warren Young and Steven Stovitz
U.S. Schedule for the World Championships
All times PT
Pool Play Round One
Arnhem, Netherlands
Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. USA vs Kazakhstan
Sept. 26 at noon USA vs Canada
Łódź, Poland
Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. USA vs Bulgaria
Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. USA vs Germany
Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. USA vs Serbia
Pool Play Round Two
Oct. 2-9
Quarterfinals
Oct. 11
Semifinals
Oct. 12-13
Finals
Oct. 15
