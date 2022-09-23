Anna-Stevenson.jpg

Anna Stevenson Hall - courtesy of USA Volleyball

 Rafael Vadillo

USA Volleyball recently announced the 14 players who will comprise the U.S. Women’s National Team at the FIVB World Championships on Sept. 23-Oct. 15 in Netherlands and Poland.

Six players on the roster played on the 2021 team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games: outside hitter Kelsey (Robinson) Cook who is also the team captain, setter Jordyn Poulter, libero Justine Wong-Orantes, opposite Annie Drews and middle blockers Chiaka Ogbogu and Haleigh Washington.

Filling out the roster are setter Lauren Carlini, libero Morgan Hentz, outside hitters Kara Bajema, Ali Frantti and Sarah Wilhite Parsons, middle blockers Anna Hall and Hannah Tapp, and opposite Danielle Cuttino.

The format of the Women’s World Championship is different from the men’s tournament earlier this year. The women will play five pool-play matches and top teams will move on to a second round of pool play. From there, teams will advance to single-elimination bracket play.

Matches are being livestreamed on VolleyballWorld.tv.

The U.S. Women are ranked No. 1 in the world. They won the World Championships for the first time in 2014. They took silver in 1967 and 2002. They took third in 1982 and 1990. They tied for fifth at the last World Championships in 2018.

U.S. Women’s Roster for 2022 FIVB World Championships

No. Name (Pos., Ht., Hometown, College, USAV Region)

Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colo., Univ. of Illinois, Great Lakes)

Justine Wong-Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)

Morgan Hentz (L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)

Lauren Carlini (S, 6-2, Aurora, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)

Hannah Tapp (MB, 6-3, Stewartville, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)

11 Annie Drews (Opp, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)

13 Sarah Wilhite Parsons (OH, 6-2, Eden Prairie, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)

15 Haleigh Washington (MB, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colo., Penn State Univ., Rocky Mountain)

18 Kara Bajema (OH, 6-2, Lynden, Wash., Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound)

20 Danielle Cuttino (Opp, 6-4, Indianapolis, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)

23 Kelsey (Robinson) Cook (OH, 6-2, Manhattan Beach, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)

24 Chiaka Ogbogu (MB, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)

30 Ali Frantti (OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)

31 Anna (Stevenson) Hall (MB, 6-2, Laurens S.C., Univ. of Louisville, Palmetto)

Head Coach: Karch Kiraly

Assistant Coaches: Erin VirtueTama MiyashiroMarv Dunphy

Performance Analyst: Brian Hurler

Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer: Kara Kessans

Consultant Coach: Sue Enquist

Team Manager: Coley Pawlikowski

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Brandon Siakel

Sports Dietitian: Shawn Hueglin

Massage Specialist: Tony Poland

Team Doctors: Warren Young and Steven Stovitz

U.S. Schedule for the World Championships

All times PT

Pool Play Round One

Arnhem, Netherlands

Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. USA vs Kazakhstan

Sept. 26 at noon USA vs Canada

Łódź, Poland

Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. USA vs Bulgaria

Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. USA vs Germany

Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. USA vs Serbia

Pool Play Round Two

Oct. 2-9

Quarterfinals

Oct. 11

Semifinals

Oct. 12-13

Finals

Oct. 15