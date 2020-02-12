ANDERSON – Tuesday night was not a good one for the Laurens Raiders at T.L. Hanna High School, where the Yellow Jackets won the boys’ game, 61-53, and the girls’ contest, 62-26.
Josh Chavis’s boys fell behind, 14-5, in the first quarter and never quite caught up. The Raiders scrapped their way back to within four points, 40-36, after three quarters but couldn’t get any closer in spite of 24 points from Dee Foster and 18 from Leonard Williams.
Laurens (6-17, 2-9 Region 1-5A) also got four points each from Dra Copeland and Josh Cureton, while Nigil Owens scored three.
Hanna is 14-11 overall and 9-4 in the region.
Postponements have replaced the idleness of a week with four games in as many days. The Raiders visit Easley Wednesday and close the season with home games against Woodmont on Thursday and Greenwood on Friday.
The Hanna girls scored at least 15 points in every quarter, while LDHS (4-14, 2-9) lost the range by opening with just four points in the first quarter and three in the third.
Maleia Bracone scored 23 points for Hanna (23-2, 13-1), while Nadia Anderson led the Raiders with six. Other Laurens scorers were Mackenzie Ward (5), Makayla Revis (4), CaDayzhia Grant (2), M.K. Moore (2), Raniya Jackson (2), Ashanti Conway (2), Nadia Blanding (2) and Qua Fortson (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.