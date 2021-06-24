Kelsey Davis Harp will take over the volleyball program at Laurens District High School.
Coach Harp has been involved in the Eastside High School volleyball program, where she has served in the JV Head Coaching role and as a Varsity Assistant. During her tenure at Eastside she helped lead programs to 5 Region Championships, 5 Playoff Appearances, 1 Upper State Championship, and they were also State Finalists in 2015.
Harp also has been involved with the Axis Elite Volleyball Academy in Simpsonville. She graduated from Clemson in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Special Education and received a Masters of Science in Academic Advising from Kansas State University in 2016.
“Coach Harp brings experience from successful volleyball programs so she knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. She will be taking over a program that has made tremendous improvement over the last few years under Coach Erin Lake, and I feel like Coach Harp will be able to make a smooth transition and continue to move our Volleyball program forward,” said Tommy Spires AD at Laurens District High School.
