Presbyterian guard Rayshon Harrison is the freshman of the week, while Gardner-Webb senior guard Jaheam Cornwall (Brooklyn, N.Y.) has been named the Big South Men's Basketball Player of the Week for games played Feb. 15-21, it was announced Monday. This marks the sixth time this season that Harrison has been honored by the league.
Harrison averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in PC's two-game series with USC Upstate. He scored 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists in last Monday's setback to the Spartans, then tallied 20 points with five rebounds in Thursday's 65-51 victory. Harrison was 15-of-32 from the floor in the two games ( =46.9 percent), made four three-pointers and drained 8-of-9 from the charity stripe ( =88.9).
Cornwall averaged 21.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and made 60.7 percent from the field in Gardner-Webb's two Big South road wins at second-place Radford. He opened with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and 9-of-14 from the field in the 69-57 game one victory. Cornwall then tallied 22 points, had three assists and made 4-of-4 three-pointers in the Runnin' Bulldogs' 77-49 victory in the series finale. For the week, Cornwall made 17-of-28 total field goal attempts -- including 6-of-9 from three-point range ( =66.7 percent).
Also nominated for Player of the Week: Messiah Thompson (Campbell), John-Michael Wright (High Point), Juan Munoz (Longwood), Everette Hammond (USC Upstate) and DJ Burns Jr. (Winthrop)
Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Jamaine Mann (Gardner-Webb), Jesper Granlund (Longwood) and Josh Corbin (Winthrop)
