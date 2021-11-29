CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College sophomore guard Rayshon Harrison was named Big South Conference Co-Player of the Week after his performance in the University of New Orleans Classic last week. Last season, Harrison earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors a league-best seven times.
PERFORMANCE LAST WEEK
For the week, Harrison averaged 22.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in helping the Presbyterian Blue Hose record wins over VMI, New Orleans, and Central Arkansas in the University of New Orleans Classic.
In the Blue Hose’s 59-54 win over VMI last Wednesday, he scored 22 points, with 19 of those points coming in the second half, to go along with five rebounds.
In Presbyterian’s 68-66 win over New Orleans on Thanksgiving Day, Harrison scored 18 points.
In the final game of the UNO Classic in the 75-66 win over Central Arkansas on Friday, Harrison scored 28 points including connecting on five three-point field goals while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists.
SEASON STATS
The Greenville, South Carolina native leads the Big South in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game. This season, he has scored at least 21 points in four games including a career-high 32 points in Presbyterian’s first meeting with VMI, November 12. Harrison also averages 5.4 rebounds per game.
UP NEXT
Presbyterian returns to action on the road at No. 15 Tennessee this Tuesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.
