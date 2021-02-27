CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Big South announced its annual men's basketball postseason awards Friday, with Rayshon Harrison (Greenville, S.C.) earning Freshman-of-the-Year, as well as Second-Team All-Conference Honors.
Owen McCormack (Advance, N.C.) was named to the All-Academic Team as well. Harrison’s honor marks the third time in its Division I history that a PC player has earned league Freshman of the Year.
Harrison has played and started in 19 games, has scored double-figures in all but one, and has led the team in scoring in 13 ... Harrison has earned Big South Player-of-the-Week seven times, which is tied for most in the league in single-season honors. Hi career-high 31 points against Charleston Southern tied for eighth in the PC DI record book. His 13 rebounds against the Bucs were a career-best and gave him his first double-double.
Harrison leads the team in scoring, field goals made and attempts, 3-pointers made, defensive rebounds, and steals and is the leading freshman in the conference in scoring, rebounding, FG pct., FT pct., 3-PT FG made, and minutes played. Harrison is also making a name for himself in the national stats. He currently averages the most minutes of any other freshman in the nation with 34.4 minutes per game and among scoring leaders, he is third among freshmen (17.5).
McCormack, a Business Administration major, has played and started in every game, and has posted double-figures in scoring in 10 games this season. He recorded his first career double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds, the rebounds a career-best as well. McCormack posted a team-leading seven rebounds against Radford, one of five games he paced the team on the boards. His career-high five assists against Winthrop was one of five games he led the team in assists.
The Blue Hose open the Hercules Tires Big South Championship as the #10 seed and travel to #7 Hampton Saturday, Feb. 27, with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.
2020-21 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE
First-Team All-Conference
Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern
Davion Warren, G/F, Sr., Hampton
John-Michael Wright, G, Soph., High Point
Jaheam Cornwall, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Second-Team All-Conference
Cedric Henderson Jr., F, Jr., Campbell
Tajion Jones, G, Jr., UNC Asheville
Juan Munoz, G, R-Jr., Longwood
Rayshon Harrison, G, Fr., Presbyterian College
Jordan Whitfield, G, Sr., Campbell
Honorable Mention All-Conference
DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Soph., Winthrop
Tommy Bruner, G, Soph., USC Upstate
LJ Thorpe, G, R-Jr., UNC Asheville
Russell Dean, G, Soph., Hampton
Charles Falden, G, Sr., Winthrop
All-Freshman Team
Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College
Fah’Mir Ali, G, Radford
Justin Hill, G, Longwood
D’Maurian Williams, F, Gardner-Webb
Ahmil Flowers, G, High Point
All-Academic Team
Austin McCullough, G, Sr., Campbell
Kareem Reid, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Emmanuel Izunabor, C, Soph., High Point
DeShaun Wade, G, Jr., Longwood
Owen McCormack, F, Soph., Presbyterian College
Jordan Hemphill, G, Jr., Radford
Coty Jude, F, Jr., UNC Asheville
Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate
Kyle Zunic, G, Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Freshman of the Year
Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College
Defensive Player of the Year
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern
Coach of the Year
Pat Kelsey, Winthrop
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.