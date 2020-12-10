CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College guard Rayshon Harrison (Greenville, S.C.) is the Freshman of the Week, Winthrop senior guard Chandler Vaudrin (Uniontown, Ohio) has been named the Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, for games played Nov. 30-Dec. 6, it was announced today by the Big South Conference.
Harrison scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds in his collegiate debut in the Blue Hose’s season opener at Jacksonville. He was the squad’s leading scorer and tied for the team-high in rebounds. Harrison made 4-of-7 from three-point range, handed out two assists and grabbed two steals against the Dolphins.
Vaudrin helped the Eagles defeat two preseason conference favorites in UNC Greensboro and Little Rock with 12.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists last week. He opened with a near triple-double of 14 points, eight rebounds and seven helpers in the season-opening victory over the Spartans. Vaudrin then followed with 11 points and eight assists against Little Rock, and was 7-of-15 ( =46.7 percent) from the field, made 11-of-15 free throws ( =73.3) and committed just two turnovers in the two games.
Also nominated for Player of the Week: Ty Jones (Charleston Southern), Davion Warren (Hampton), Lydell Elmore (High Point), Justin Hill (Longwood), Tajion Jones (UNC Asheville) and Tommy Bruner (USC Upstate)
Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Gediminas Mokšeckas (Campbell), Ja’Quavian Florence (Charleston Southern) Justin Hill (Longwood) and Kelton Talford (Winthrop)
