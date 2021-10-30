The Presbyterian College football team dropped Saturday afternoon's matchup against Stetson by the count of 56-14 at Bailey Memorial Stadium in PFL action. Redshirt freshman Reagan Cherry recorded 10 tackles and has two pass breakups, while Delvecchio Powell and Jalen Jones each scored in the setback.
Final Score: Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14
Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-6, 0-5) | Stetson (4-4, 2-3)
COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS
"We want to finish this season playing and getting a little better each day. We have three games left and we want the seniors to go out knowing they had a group that was working hard for them and for Presbyterian College. We are looking forward to finishing the season strong."
OPENING KICK
- Redshirt freshman Reagan Cherry totaled a career-high 10 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in Saturday's contest.
- Redshirt sophomore Jalen Jones totaled his fourth receiving score of the season with his 39-yard grab in the third quarter.
- Delvecchio Powell II recorded his fifth touchdown (fourth rushing) of the season in the third quarter.
- Matthew Rivera led the wideouts with seven grabs for 73 yards.
- Freshman Alex Herriott totaled a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss as he added seven tackles including five solo stops.
- Jalyn Dubose also added a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss as he made nine tackles in the contest.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Stetson got on the board first with a three-yard rushing score on its first drive of the afternoon.
- The Hatters on their second drive added a 15-yard score halfway thru the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
- The guests converted on a fourth down for a 17-yard passing play to increase the lead with four minutes to go in the first half.
- Stetson converted on a 28-yard pick six to extend the lead to 28-0 late in the first half.
- The Hatters pushed the advantage to 35-0 halfway thru the third quarter on an eight-yard rushing touchdown. Stetson added a three-yard receiving score on the ensuing drive to push the lead to 42.
- PC got on the board with a 39-yard receiving score as Hefley connected with Jalen Jones to make it 42-6.
- The Hatters quickly answered with a one-yard rushing score to push the advantage to 49-6.
- Powell added a 32-yard rushing score to cut it to put 49-14 Stetson after three quarters.
- Hatters opened the fourth quarter with a six-yard rushing score to push it to 56-14 which is how the contest ended on Saturday afternoon.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose hit the road next Saturday for a trip to Valparaiso to face the Beacons. Kickoff against Valpo is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN3.
