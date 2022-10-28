HILL .jpg

PHOTO COURTESY OF PC ATHLETICS

Presbyterian Blue Hose senior forward Winston Hill was named preseason Second Team All-Big South Conference in a vote by the league’s head coaches.

HILL READY FOR SENIOR YEAR

Last season, Hill finished fourth in the Big South Conference in rebounding averaging 6.5 boards per game. He tallied three double-figure rebounds games while grabbing at least six boards in 21 games. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 12.2 points per game while recording 17 double-figure scoring games. Against UNC Asheville in the Templeton Center on January 29, he scored a career-high 29 points (shot 12-for-16 from the field) while grabbing eight rebounds. He recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Presbyterian’s win over VMI on November 12. He posted his second straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds in a home win over The Citadel on November 15. Against Campbell in the Big South Conference Tournament, he scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds

HILL’S CAREER NUMBERS

The Columbia, South Carolina native has scored 1,409 points and grabbed 692 rebounds in his college career which includes two seasons at Francis Marion and the last two years at Presbyterian.

2022-23 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

First Team

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville (Preseason Player of the Year)

Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate

Zack Austin, High Point

Cory Hightower, Winthrop

Second Team

Winston Hill, Presbyterian College

DeShaun Wade, Longwood

Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville

Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb

Ricky Clemons, Campbell