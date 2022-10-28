Presbyterian Blue Hose senior forward Winston Hill was named preseason Second Team All-Big South Conference in a vote by the league’s head coaches.
HILL READY FOR SENIOR YEAR
Last season, Hill finished fourth in the Big South Conference in rebounding averaging 6.5 boards per game. He tallied three double-figure rebounds games while grabbing at least six boards in 21 games. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 12.2 points per game while recording 17 double-figure scoring games. Against UNC Asheville in the Templeton Center on January 29, he scored a career-high 29 points (shot 12-for-16 from the field) while grabbing eight rebounds. He recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Presbyterian’s win over VMI on November 12. He posted his second straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds in a home win over The Citadel on November 15. Against Campbell in the Big South Conference Tournament, he scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds
HILL’S CAREER NUMBERS
The Columbia, South Carolina native has scored 1,409 points and grabbed 692 rebounds in his college career which includes two seasons at Francis Marion and the last two years at Presbyterian.
2022-23 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team
First Team
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville (Preseason Player of the Year)
Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood
Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate
Zack Austin, High Point
Cory Hightower, Winthrop
Second Team
Winston Hill, Presbyterian College
DeShaun Wade, Longwood
Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville
Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb
Ricky Clemons, Campbell
