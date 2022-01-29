Winston Hill scored a career-high 29 points but the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, Big South: 1-6) lost a heartbreaker to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-9, Big South: 4-4), 68-67, at the Templeton Center.
Hill shot 12-for-16 from the field on the way to his 29 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison scored 10 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian scored five of the first eight points behind a basket by Terrell Ard, Jr. and a three by Marquis Barnett. UNC Asheville went on a 10-2 run taking a 13-7 lead with 13:45 on the clock. The Bulldogs maintained the lead until Hill scored on a fast-break layup with 7:30 on the clock giving the Blue Hose an 18-17 lead. UNC Asheville regained the lead. Presbyterian behind a jumper in the lane by Hill and a three by Owen McCormack, regained the lead 23-19 with 5:55 on the clock. The Bulldogs scored six straight points regaining the lead. With 3:40 on the clock, McCormack connected on a three from the top of the key helping the Blue Hose regain the lead, 26-25. UNC Asheville connected on a three at the buzzer taking a 28-26 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF –Just 13 seconds into the second half, Hill scored inside tying the score at 28. UNC Asheville scored four straight points regaining the lead. The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 37-30 with 15:39 on the clock. The Blue Hose went on a 13-3 run over the next three minutes taking a 43-40 lead when Kobe Stewart connected on a jumper in the lane with 12:11 on the clock. Brandon Younger scored seven points during the run. UNC Asheville tied the score at 45 with ten and a half minutes on the clock. The lead exchanged hands several times with several ties until the eight-and-a-half-minute mark, Hill scored five straight points pushing the Blue Hose in front 54-50. Presbyterian maintained the lead until with 2:15 left in regulation, UNC Asheville took a 60-59 lead. With six seconds on the clock with UNC Asheville leading 65-61, Harrison connected on a three from the wing cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to one point. UNC Asheville connected on three free throws pushing their lead to four points. At the buzzer, Harrison knocked down a long three cutting UNC Asheville’s final margin of victory to one point, 68-67.
NOTES
- Hill recorded his fourth career 20-point scoring game with his 29-points performance
- Harrison recorded his 37th career double-digit scoring with his 10 points.
- The game had 20 lead changes and six ties.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian concludes their two-game Big South Conference homestand against the Campbell Camels in the Templeton Center this Wednesday, February 2 at 7 p.m.
