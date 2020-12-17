CLINTON, S.C. – A program-record tying 32-point third quarter helped the Presbyterian College women’s basketball team knock off Gardner-Webb 69-60 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday evening. Four Blue Hose scored in double-figures, led by Tionna Carter and Trinity Johnson, who netted 16 points apiece. Carter also grabbed 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 69, Gardner-Webb 60
LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-1, 1-0) | Gardner-Webb (0-5, 0-1)
Scoring the Game
The two defenses controlled the opening quarter, as the contest remained scoreless until a Jade Compton layup with 7:29 remaining in the period broke the ice. The next six points went to GWU, and the visitors held a 12-10 edge after one.
PC opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run, giving the Blue Hose a 19-14 advantage with just over six minutes remaining until halftime. The Runnin’ Bulldogs responded by scoring 10 of the final 12 points of the half to take a 26-23 lead into the locker room.
The Blue Hose quickly went back ahead early in the third, netting the first six points of the period to go on top, 29-26. Gardner-Webb clawed its way back even at 33-33, but a Johnson triple sparked a 15-2 run to give Presbyterian their biggest advantage of the evening to that point, 48-35. Johnson and Carter accounted for 14 of PC’s 15 points during the run, which boosted the Blue Hose into a 55-43 lead through three quarters.
Presbyterian pushed the margin as high as 18 in the fourth quarter, and held a double-digit advantage throughout the final stanza until a buzzer-beating bucket trimmed the margin to nine at the final horn.
Players of the Game
Carter and Johnson each racked up a game-high 16 points, while Compton and Tess Santos also reached double-digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Carter snared a game-high 12 rebounds, and Johnson added five assists and a game-high five steals. Alexis Hueston (12 points) and Ki’Ari Cain (11 points) led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
Stats of the Game
Presbyterian hit 22-of-59 (37.3%) from the field, including 3-of-13 (23.1%) from beyond the arc. PC made a season-best 22 free throws on a season-high 28 attempts (78.6%). Gardner-Webb went 21-of-57 (36.8%) from the floor, 8-of-18 (44.4%) from three-point range and 10-for-13 from the foul line.
Presbyterian forced a season-high 25 turnovers, which led to a 25-14 advantage in points off of turnovers. The Blue Hose also enjoyed a plus-seven margin on the glass (42-35) and were plus-10 (34-24) in points in the paint.
Notables
- It was the second straight game with a double-double for Carter, and fourth of the sophomore’s career.
- Johnson’s 16 points, five assists and five steals were all season highs.
- Compton (11 points) and Santos (10 points) each scored in double-figures for the first time this season. Compton’s nine rebounds were a season high, and her three steals tied a career high.
- Presbyterian’s 32 points in the third quarter tied a program record, and set a new standard for most points in a single quarter against a Big South opponent.
Up Next
The Blue Hose and Runnin’ Bulldogs conclude their two-game series on Thursday at the Templeton Center. Tip is slated for 5 pm on ESPN+.
