The Gilbert Indians dominated the Laurens Raiders on their way to a 49-21 win at K.C. Hanna Stadium on Friday night.
Laurens scored the first touchdown of the game and led the Gilbert Indians 7-0 with 10:20 to play in the first quarter. By halftime, Gilbert had scored five touchdowns and led 35-7 at intermission.
The crescendo of the night for LDHS was on the field but it was the crowning of Jenna Armstrong as the LDHS homecoming queen at halftime.
Gilbert showed why they are now 6-0 overall and ranked #5 in the latest AAA poll.
The Indians ran for more yards, threw for more yards and scored more points. They averaged 7.8 yards per play, owning the line of scrimmage. Gilbert outgained Laurens 477 yards to 282 yards.
The Indians scored on 5 of 7 drives in the first half, all touchdowns. The Raider defense struggled stopping the run and getting off the field on third down. Gilbert converted 9 of 13 chances on third down.
Running back Colton Mason racked up 152 yards rushing on 26 carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Izayah Whiteside was 11 for 17 for 248 yards and four touchdowns.
Jayden McGowan was a bright spot for the Raiders. McGowan caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Raider quarterback James Rawl was 15 for 25 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Raiders final score came on a 7-yard run by Jeremiah Fuller in the third quarter.
Laurens falls to 2-4 overall. The Raiders do not currently have an opponent for Friday, Nov. 6.
With the Clinton Red Devils loss to Union County on Friday night, Clinton is eliminated from the AAA playoffs. That scenario could set up a Raiders-Red Devils season finale on Friday, Nov. 13.
