Three Laurens County football players will now be a part of the North squad for the annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl to be played on December 10 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Cayson Elledge from Laurens District 55 High School made the team as a wide receiver. Hezekiah Kinard from Clinton High School made the team as a defensive lineman. Bryson James was added to the roster on Tuesday as an injury replacement for Greenwood running back Ve Morton
The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, December 5, with players checking in the next day. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation and film work prior to Saturday’s game.
That Thursday, December 8, players from both teams will be paired with local children for a holiday shopping spree at the Myrtle Beach Target. Then, on Friday, while the senior selections are at TopGolf for an evening of entertainment, the Joanne Langfitt Showcase will feature 120 of the state’s best juniors in a skills challenge at Doug Shaw.
Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $25. On game day at the stadium, tickets will cost $30 each. School group rates will also be available through South Coaches Athletics Coaches Association. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2022 Mr. Football award, given to the state’s top senior football player.
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly the North-South Game, was first played in 1948, with the 2020 cancellation being the only gap in its history. South Carolina's electric cooperatives became the title sponsor in 2013.
