Bryson James’ 142 yards on 5 rushing attempts scoring two touchdowns – with one called back because of a penalty, something that happened to Clinton 3 times in the first half – led the Red Devils to a 49-14 first round of the playoffs win Friday over Travelers Rest.
Clinton’s powerful running attack moved the ball 36 times for 392 yards on the ground. The one pass (in two attempts) that Clinton completed was a 56-yard score from Bryce Young to Jishun Copeland, who did a 360-turn to corral the catch behind the Devildog defensive secondary.
Clinton is 11-0 on the 2022 season. The Red Devils will host Belton-Honea Path next Friday as the playoffs continue.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “They got an onside kick to begin with and that’s never good, then they moved the ball down the field. But our guys bent but didn’t break most of the night. Our defense played well. We were able to get a lot of guys in the second half with quality reps. The offense operated the way we wanted it to operate and executed, and I’m proud of these coaches and these players. We celebrate tonight but we still have unfinished business, and it starts tomorrow.”
Jishun Copeland added 9 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown to his TD reception. Jayden Robinson carried the ball 7 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Comfortably ahead as the 3rd quarter got underway, Clinton played reserves and players from the Red Devil junior varsity that went 10-0 on the season and, just like the varsity Red Devils, claimed their region championship.
Clinton led 49-8 as the 3rd quarter ended, and Trey Cook recovered a Travelers Rest fumble on the first play of the 4th quarter as the Devildogs had the ball on the Red Devil 4 yard line. Travelers Rest scored its final touchdown with 3:38 left to play.
Travelers Rest started the game with an onside kick which it recovered, but a sack wiped out that scoring threat. James and Robinson ran in touchdowns staking Clinton to a 14-0 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
James ran the ball again for Clinton’s 21st point, then Jishun Copeland added his two touchdowns – one through the air and one on the ground. With 9:12 to play before halftime, Clinton led 35-0, and then Robinson scored again. Travelers Rest scored and onside-kicked; this time the Red Devils front line recovered it. Kason Copeland ran in Clinton’s 3rd quarter touchdown.
Clinton went for 448 yards of offense, including the 28.4 yards per carry average for Bryson James, one of 7 players in the state nominated for the prestigious title of Mr. Football.
