The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association have announced the seven finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State.
The winner will be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on December 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
The finalists are:
Jarvis Green - Dutch Fork High School, verbally committed to James Madison University
Bryson James - Clinton High School, uncommitted
Raheim Jeter - Spartanburg High School, verbally committed to East Carolina University
Xzavier McLeod - Camden High School, verbally committed to the University of South Carolina
Jonah Norris - Lexington High School, uncommitted
LaNorris Sellers - South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University
Tyler Smith - Barnwell High School, uncommitted
The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven of the award’s first 22 winners made it to the National Football League, with four of the last five winners still playing collegiately in the Southeastern Conference.
