Clinton junior LB/RB Bryson James is the Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week for Week 12.
The Clinton Red Devils defeated the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets Friday night, 48-34 in the second round of the 3A state football playoffs. The Red Devils move on to the third round to play the Daniel Lions on Friday night.
On offense, James rushed for 125 yards, caught one pass for 22 yards and scored three touchdowns. Defensively, James made 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked extra point.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor James this week on Thursday, November 18 at their next meeting. The meeting will be at noon at the Ridge in Laurens.
The TD Club will also honor Laurens Raider quarterback James Rawl for his performance in week 11 vs Easley.
Featured speakers at this week’s meeting will be Coach Woody McCorvey, Associate AD of Football Administration for Clemson University and Coach Charles Waddell, Special Assistant to the AD for the University of South Carolina.
This will be the final meeting of the year for the Touchdown Club. The meetings are at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. The meeting will be at noon.
The Annual Laurens County Touchdown Banquet will be Wednesday, December 8 at The Ridge. The All-County Team and the TD Club Player and Coach of the Year will be announced at the Banquet.
