The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Bryson James is the Player of the Week for games played on September 28-29.
James is a running back, linebacker, special teams player and captain for the Clinton High School Red Devils as they defeated Union County 61–7 on Thursday night.
James, a Clinton High senior, had five carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He had TD runs of 32 yards and 5 yards, averaging 14 yards per carry. James also had a 90-yard kickoff return to open the second half of the game that makes his 3rd kickoff return on the season. On defense, he added 3.5 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
On special teams, James had one blocked punt and one caused fumble on a punt. Both led to touchdowns for the Red Devils.
Head Coach Corey Fountain stated, “Bryson gets after it in all phases of the game. He is a positive vocal leader as well as showing others the way through his work ethic and effort”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor James on October 6 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The October 6 meeting will feature Chris Burgin of the South Carolina SportsTalk program.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
