The Laurens County Touchdown Club named Clinton High School senior running back and linebacker Bryson James as their Player of the Week for his play in the Red Devils 34-20 win over Newberry on Friday night.
James had three touchdowns, two via the run and one on an 85-yard kickoff return. James finished with 72 yards on 11 carries and the two rushing TD’s. Defensively, James had 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and a blocked PAT on special teams.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Bryson on September 8 at the second Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 8 meeting will feature new Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Steve Englehart before the Blue Hose play their home opener on September 10 versus Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
