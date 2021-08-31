The Laurens County Touchdown Club recently announced that the Player of the Week for Week One is Clinton High School’s Bryson James.
James is a junior running back/linebacker for the Clinton Red Devils. He was an All-County linebacker for the Red Devils in 2020.
The Clinton Red Devils defeated the Laurens Raiders Friday night 21-19 to claim the Laurens County Championship.
James rarely came off the field, playing both ways for Clinton. It was James defense that earned him this week’s Player of the Week, and the TD Club recognized his play on offense and special teams as well.
James was credited with 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 sack vs the Raiders. He also carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and had a kickoff return.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor James on September 9 at the next TD Club Meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
That meeting will feature Presbyterian College Blue Hose Head Football Coach Kevin Kelley as the speaker. The local high school teams will also announce their players of the week.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at noon at The Ridge located at 301 Exchange Drive in Laurens and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
