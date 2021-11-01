The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Clinton sophomore defensive back Zay Johnson is their player of the week for Week 10.
The Clinton Red Devils defeated Woodruff Friday night, 39-17. Clinton will play Palmetto High School this week in the first round of the state playoffs at Wilder Stadium in Clinton.
Johnson is the youngest player in the Red Devils defensive secondary. In the Devils win, Johnson came up big with an interception in the end zone to stop a Woodruff Drive deep in Red Devil Territory.
Head Coach Corey Fountain says, “Zay has improved every week playing DB against some of the best Wide Receivers in the upper-state.”
Johnson was credited with 3 tackles, recorded the interception in the end zone and was in on multiple pass break ups.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Johnson on Thursday, November 4 at their next meeting at noon at The Ridge in Laurens.
The Touchdown Club will also honor Laurens High School LB/RB Zy Todd at the TD Club for his week nine performance vs White Knoll.
This week’s TD Club meeting will have Chris Burgin as the featured speaker. Chris is the co-host of SC Sports Talk, the statewide show of the longest running sports talk show in South Carolina, now in its 36th year. Chris also will be returning home to where he was the Station Manager for WPCC in Clinton for many years and served as both the voice of the Red Devils and the voice of the Blue Hose.
The LCTD Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
