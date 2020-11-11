CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College junior guard Trinity Johnson has been selected to the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday as a part of its annual Media Day activites. Johnson’s selection marks the fifth straight season that PC has garnered at least one Preseason All-Conference honoree.
An All-Big South Honorable Mention selection at the end of last season, Johnson averaged a team-leading 15.2 points per game in 2019-20, the sixth-best mark in the conference. Her 440 total points and 15.2 scoring average both ranked as the second-highest totals in PC’s DI era record book. Johnson scored in double-figures in 26 of Presbyterian’s 30 games, recorded 20+ points on five occasions and became the third player in the school’s DI era to have a 30-point game, netting 30 points against UNCW to collect Big South Player of the Week honors.
The Hopkins, S.C., native also nabbed 75 steals, second-most in the Big South, and topped the conference in both free throws made (134) and free throws attempted (180). All three of those totals set single-season DI era program records.
The Big South also released the league’s Preseason Poll on Tuesday, with the Blue Hose projected to finish eighth. Presbyterian finished ninth in the league standings in 2019-20, and upended eighth-seeded Longwood in the first round of the Big South Championship to advance to the quarterfinals, the second straight year PC has won a first round tournament game. The remainder of the tournament, however, was canceled due to COVID-19. Reigning regular season champion Campbell was tabbed as the preseason favorite, edging out Radford and High Point, who also garnered first-place votes.
Presbyterian begins its 2020-21 slate on Nov. 25 at Kennesaw State. The Blue Hose open their home schedule on Dec. 10 against Mercer.
