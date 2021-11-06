VALPARAISO, Ind. – Redshirt sophomore wideout Jalen Jones totaled a PC DI record with 239 receiving yards and five touchdowns, however, it was not enough as Valparaiso defeated the Blue Hose 65-55 on Saturday afternoon at Brown Field. Jones had six grabs for a Blue Hose DI record of 239 yards and five scores.
Final Score: Valparaiso 65, Presbyterian 55
Location: Brown Field (Valparaiso, Ind.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-7, 0-6) | Valparaiso (3-6, 3-3)
COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS
"I know everyone wants a win and we as a team do too. But I was really proud of the fight after we got down early. We are so young and it’s easy for a team to stay down but today we took a stand more than we have all year. Football is already tough and Valparaiso is a large team. Our guys, although outsized, found a way to keep battling in all facets of the game. We are glad to be coming home next week for Senior Day.”
OPENING KICK
- Jalen Jones had a career day with five receiving scores becoming the first player in PC DI history to record five receiving scores in a single game. Jones finished the day with six receptions, 239 yards, and five touchdowns
- Jones’s five receiving scores on Saturday make him the fourth different Blue Hose receiver to record 2+ receiving touchdowns in a game in 2021. Jalyn Witcher has done it three times as Matthew Rivera and Kiaran Turner each have done it once.
- Ren Hefley finished the day with 44 completions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns while adding a rushing score as well. Hefley has totaled three games with 500+ yards passing this season.
- Delvecchio Powell totaled a team-high 11 grabs for 70 yards which matched his season-high against Morehead State.
- Futa Shinkawa totaled a team-high 10 tackles including six solo stops. Shinkawa also recovered both onside kicks for PC on Saturday.
- Alex Herriott added eight tackles including seven solo stops along with his third sack of the season.
- Jalyn Witcher had nine receptions for 86 yards while pulling down his 11th touchdown of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- PC got off to a fast start as Hefley scampered 49 yards for the score and quickly pushed it to 8-0 with Hefley connecting on the two-pointer with Kiaran Turner.
- The Beacons quickly answered with a four-yard score to make it 8-7 Blue Hose just five minutes into the contest.
- Valpo extended the lead on three consecutive drives with three rushing scores capped by a 61-yard rushing touchdown to make it 28-8 late in the first quarter.
- The Blue Hose cut into the Beacons lead with a 12-yard receiving score as Hefley connected with Polson to make it 28-14.
- PC continued to put the pressure on Valpo with a 12-play drive capped by a nine-yard score from Hefley to Jones to cut it to 28-22 after Hefley connected with Matthew Rivera.
- Valpo connected on a 37-yard field goal to take a nine-point advantage, 31-22 with 2:31 to play in the opening half.
- Jones and Hefley connected once more from 75 yards out to cut it to a six-point game, 31-28.
- The Beacons added a two-yard rushing TD to close out the first half at 38-28.
- Valpo pushed the advantage to 45-28 in the third quarter with a five-yard rushing score.
- Hefley and Jones connected for a third time to cut it to 45-34 as the matchup headed for the final 15 minutes.
- Valpo opened the fourth quarter with a quick score before Hefley and Jones connected once again to cut it to 52-40.
- The Beacons had another quick strike to push it back to 58-40 five minutes into the fourth quarter.
- Hefley and Jones connect for the fifth time and cut it to a 58-48 contest.
- Following an onside kick recovery, PC marched down and cut it to a three-point game at 58-55 with 7:43 to play as Hefley connected with Witcher.
- The Beacons rushed one in on the ensuing drive to push it back to a 10-point game at 65-55 as the hosts earned the victory by that same margin.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose return home next Saturday for their final home game of the 2021 season as PC welcomes in Marist at 1 pm from Bailey Memorial Stadium.
