Laurens native and current Miami Marlins minor leaguer Thomas Jones was recently added to the roster of the Marlins’ Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster, according to FishStripes.com.
Jones was eligible to be selected in today’s MLB Rule 5 Draft, but was not selected. If he had been selected, the team that acquired him would have to pay the Marlins a $100,000 draft fee and added him to their 40-man roster. Jones’ designation to the Triple-A roster protected him from being selected by another team in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Prior to the Rule 5 Draft deadline in November, Jones joined 18 other Marlins prospects added to the Jumbo Shrimp roster.
Jones was drafted in the third round of the MLB draft by the Marlins in 2016. He missed the 2020 season after Minor League Baseball was shut down due to COVID-19.
In 2019, Jones batted .239 with 19 doubles, 3 triples, 10 homeruns and 54 RBIs in 114 games for the Clinton Lumber Kings, the Single-A affiliate of the Marlins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.