Presbyterian College senior infielder Garrett Jones has been selected to the Big South All-Academic Team, unveiled by the league office.
Jones owns a 4.0 GPA as a Business major with a concentration in accounting.
The senior appeared in 14 games while making 12 starts, which included seven starts at third base and five starts at second base in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
Jones racked up three doubles and had three RBIs on the season while swiping a pair of bases. He had a multi-hit contest including a double against Notre Dame on February 28
The Big South Baseball All-Academic Team consists of one student-athlete from each institution that meets the criteria of having completed at least one academic year at the institution, maintains at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, and is of sophomore standing (academically and athletically).
2020 Big South Baseball All-Academic Team
Harrison Smith, Gr., RHP, High Point (Scholar-Athlete of the Year)
Grant Harris, Sr., OF, Campbell
Jaret Bennett, Sr., LHP, Charleston Southern
Ben LaSpaluto, Jr., SS, Gardner-Webb
Cullan Wadsworth, Soph., OF, Longwood
Garrett Jones, Sr., INF, Presbyterian
Straton Podaras, Sr., C, Radford
Ethan Tressler, Jr., RHP, UNC Asheville
Jordan Marks, Jr., RHP, USC Upstate
Jason Crumley, Sr., P, Winthrop
