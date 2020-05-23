PC jones

Presbyterian College senior infielder Garrett Jones has been selected to the Big South All-Academic Team, unveiled by the league office.

Jones owns a 4.0 GPA as a Business major with a concentration in accounting.

The senior appeared in 14 games while making 12 starts, which included seven starts at third base and five starts at second base in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. 

Jones racked up three doubles and had three RBIs on the season while swiping a pair of bases. He had a multi-hit contest including a double against Notre Dame on February 28

The Big South Baseball All-Academic Team consists of one student-athlete from each institution that meets the criteria of having completed at least one academic year at the institution, maintains at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, and is of sophomore standing (academically and athletically). 

 

2020 Big South Baseball All-Academic Team

Harrison Smith, Gr., RHP, High Point (Scholar-Athlete of the Year)

Grant Harris, Sr., OF, Campbell

Jaret Bennett, Sr., LHP, Charleston Southern

Ben LaSpaluto, Jr., SS, Gardner-Webb

Cullan Wadsworth, Soph., OF, Longwood

Garrett Jones, Sr., INF, Presbyterian

Straton Podaras, Sr., C, Radford

Ethan Tressler, Jr., RHP, UNC Asheville

Jordan Marks, Jr., RHP, USC Upstate

Jason Crumley, Sr., P, Winthrop

 