Former Laurens Raider Thomas Jones scored on an unbelievable play at the plate in a Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-6 loss to the Birmingham Barons on Sunday.
Pensacola is the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
In the game, Jones was 1 for 5 with a double and a run scored. The run scored was on a wild pitch that Jones scored on from third base.
WHAT A SLIDE!Thomas Jones breaking ankles and scoring runs! pic.twitter.com/yb7sVIbT8m— Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) June 12, 2022
