Former Laurens Raider Thomas Jones scored on an unbelievable play at the plate in a Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-6 loss to the Birmingham Barons on Sunday. 

Pensacola is the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. 

In the game, Jones was 1 for 5 with a double and a run scored. The run scored was on a wild pitch that Jones scored on from third base. 