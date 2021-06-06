Miami Marlins minor leaguer Thomas Jones is back at work and having his most successful professional season since coming out of Laurens District High School in 2016.
Jones and the rest of minor league baseball missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He spent his time last summer training in Laurens and working out with other professional players at Fluor Field in Greenville.
Jones was assigned to the Marlins High-A club in Beloit, WI and has played in 28 of the Snappers 30 games. Beloit is now 15-15 on the season.
In 100 at-bats this season, Jones is hitting .250 with 25 hits, 15 runs scored, 3 homeruns, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .367 and has an OPS of .777, all career highs.
The two biggest improvements for Jones this season are that he’s cut down on the number of strikeouts and he’s stealing more bases. In 2018 and 2019, Jones struck out at a 35 percent clip. In 2021, he’s cut down that strikeout ratio to 28 percent.
On the basepaths, Jones has been more active than ever in his career. He stole a career-high 20 bases in 103 games in 2018. In 2019, Jones stole 19 bases in 114 games. So far in 2021, he’s stolen 13 bases in just 28 games.
Jones was a third round draft pick of the Marlins in 2016 and is currently in his fifth year of professional baseball.
