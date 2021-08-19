In an article published on Thursday on Si.com, Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley came in at No. 11 in Sports Illustrated’s 25 Most Intriguing College Football Coaches of 2021.
Kelley was sandwiched between Dabo Swinney at No. 10 and Deion Sanders at No. 12.
Kelley was named the head coach at PC in May of 2021 after nine state championships in 18 years of high school football in Arkansas.
Kelley made a name for himself as the “coach that never punts.” His style of play translated to over 200 wins at Pulaski Academy, despite rarely punting and often initiating an onside-kick.
The Si.com story said, “Kelley made a name for himself as an Arkansas high school coach who punts only on rare occasions and frequently onside-kicks—precisely the kind of mold-breaking hire a nonscholarship FCS program should take a swing at. Kelley already has done the remarkable, putting Presbyterian on the radar for something other than being routed by Clemson and other FBS opponents in guarantee games. If he has success, copycat coaching styles will follow.”
