SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A 14-0 run in the third quarter helped the Presbyterian College women's basketball team break a 30-30 deadlock on its way to a 66-53 win at USC Upstate on Sunday afternoon. Tionna Carter led all scorers with a season-best 20 points, while Maleia Bracone added a career-high 18 points for the Blue Hose.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 66, USC Upstate 53
LOCATION: G.B. Hodge Center (Spartanburg, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-4, 5-3) | USC Upstate (3-10, 1-7)
Scoring the Game
Presbyterian scored the first six points of the contest, and held USC Upstate off the scoreboard for the first 5:42 of the game. The lead eventually crept up to 11-4, and it was an 11-6 PC edge at the end of the first.
Upstate netted the first eight points of the second quarter as part of a 10-0 run which put the Spartans on top for the first time, 14-11. The next six went to the Blue Hose as part of a 9-1 spurt which gave PC the lead back, 20-15, with 3:00 left. Presbyterian stayed in front for the remainder of the half and took a 26-23 edge into the locker room.
In the early stages of the third quarter, the Spartans briefly leveled the score at 30-30, but Jade Compton hit a three-pointer as the shot clock expired, and Bracone hit back-to-back three pointers as part of a 14-0 Blue Hose response. The Presbyterian defense kept Upstate off the scoreboard for over four minutes during the run, which put PC ahead 44-30 with 3:40 remaining in the third. The margin climbed as high as 16, 48-32, and the Blue Hose were in front 51-39 heading into the final period.
Near the midway point of the fourth quarter, USC Upstate used a 9-2 stretch to get back within seven at 57-50, but PC countered with the next seven points, and maintained a double-digit advantage for the rest of the contest.
Players of the Game
Carter led all scorers with her season-high 20 points, while Bracone netted a career-best 18 points for PC. Also in double-digits for Presbyterian were Trinity Johnson (15) and Compton (11). Compton snared a career-high 15 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, while Nyah Willis grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Dakota McCaughan paced the Spartans with 13 points and Molly Coleman led the Spartans on the glass with nine rebounds.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose shot 12-of-57 (36.8 percent) from the floor, while the Spartans went 19-of-58 (32.8 percent). PC connected on 20-of-25 (80.0 percent) at the free throw line, the second-most free throw makes and attempts Presbyterian has had in a game this season.
The Blue Hose committed a season-low 12 turnovers, and owned a 45-36 advantage on the glass. PC also enjoyed a 34-20 edge in points in the paint.
Notables
- With the win, Presbyterian grabbed its first conference series sweep of the season. PC has swept USC Upstate twice in the Spartans’ three seasons in the Big South.
- Carter’s 20 points were a season high, and equaled the best single-game scoring output by a Blue Hose in 2020-21. The sophomore has reached double-digits in four straight, equaling her career-best, and in a team-best eight games overall this season.
- For the second time in the last four games, Bracone established a new career high, pouring in 18 points. The freshman has scored in double-digits in three of her last four.
- Compton registered her second double-double of the season, and sixth of her career, with 11 points and 15 rebounds. The 15 rebounds set a new career high for the senior, and is the largest single-game rebounding effort for a PC player since Carter grabbed 15 against High Point on Feb. 25, 2020.
- Willis also set a new career high in rebounds, snatching 12. The San Jose, Calif., native has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four of her last six.
- Johnson handed out a game-high eight assists, a new season high, and one shy of her career high.
- The Blue Hose are now 6-1 this season when scoring 60 or more points.
Up Next
PC returns home to face Campbell in a two-game Big South Conference series beginning on Friday at 6 pm on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.