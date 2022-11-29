With the 2022 Presbyterian College football season reaching its end just over one week back, the Pioneer Football League has revealed its end-of-year all-conference awards, released on Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the Blue Hose’s most well-rounded performers on both sides of the ball ended their freshman and redshirt-junior years among those chosen for the all-PFL second team squad, with newbie wide receiver Dominic Kibby and linebacker Campbell Watson making the cut amidst the league’s finest.
Joining those two, who saw their first postseason accolades under the blue and white banner, are five extra PC players who were granted Honorable Mention status by the PFL. Senior offensive lineman Keith Boyd, defensive back Keegan Halloran, second-year linebacker Alex Herriott, wideout Jalen Jones, and sophomore corner A.J. Seay finish up the extensive list of Presbyterian performers to earn recognition by the conference in the school’s second full season affiliated with the league.
Solidifying a marvelous rookie campaign under first year head coach Steve Englehart, Kibby lands the second-team nod following a back-half of the ’22 season that epitomized the phrase “breakout”, the only receiver in the entire conference to produce four separate 100-yard outings this fall. The undisputed PFL leader in receiving yards (796), yards per game (72), and yards per catch (19), the freshman’s exceptional first year is firmly etched in the PC record books as one of the most efficient WR’s in the school’s 15-year NCAA Division I history.
Ranking fourth in receiving yards over a single year and second in yards per grab over an entire semester since Presbyterian made the leap to D-I competition in 2007, Kibby’s seven total touchdowns placed him in a tie for second among all players at all positions throughout the PFL, finishing with 975 all-purpose yards (sixth place in the league). A native of Catonsville, Maryland, Dominic put together a performance worthy of FCS National Freshman of the Week in the Blue Hose’s home finale vs. Dayton, going for 212 yards (the most by any PFL wideout in any game this year) with three scores for good measure.
A consistent menace towards opposing offensive units to the tune of 11 starts at linebacker, Watson sits beside Kibby with an all-Pioneer Football League second team membership, racking up 44 tackles (28 of them unassisted), the fifth-highest marker on the roster. Recording at least one sack against three different opponents while gathering eight stops for a loss, the fourth-year defender posted four quarterback hurries and a pair of pass breakups over the course of the season.
A product of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Watson logged his most impressive outing of ’22 in a road environment at Morehead State on the first day of October, reaching a career-best 11 total tackles, four of which occurred in the Eagles’ backfield. Forcing a fumble in that matchup while getting to the QB once each against Valparaiso and St. Thomas, Campbell added up for at least four stops in six contests, landing six solo stops in the aforementioned bout vs. MSU and at home against Davidson.
Selected as a preseason Phil Steele All-PFL third teamer and backing up that claim by starting all 11 bouts on the year, Boyd gathered an Honorable Mention shoutout from the league while primarily manning the right guard position. Alongside center Patch Bennett as the two PC o-linemen that gained a starting role in every contest, Boyd was a consistent presence on a Blue Hose offense that totaled nearly 3,300 total yards for the season. A product of Chester, South Carolina, Boyd is a two-time PFL Academic Honor Roll recipient, aiding Presbyterian to 956 rushing yards over Englehart’s debut round in Clinton.
Another key component to PC’s lineup while making the most out of his nine appearances over the semester, Halloran roamed the Blue Hose secondary to the tune of 74 tackles, the second-highest number on the roster despite an August injury. Just outside the PFL’s top ten in total stops with a slightly smaller number of games to his redshirt-junior stint, Halloran’s 47 unassisted tackles rank seventh in the conference, breaking up a pair of pass attempts as well. A two-time Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll representative from Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Keegan accumulated seven tackles or more in all but one contest through 2022, including a career-best 14 versus Davidson under the lights of Bailey Memorial Stadium on September 24.
More than living up to his billing as a preseason Phil Steele all-conference player going into his sophomore stint, Herriott grabs an Honorable Mention tab from the league after compiling one of the most impressive resumes of any linebacker at the FCS level. Gathering a team-high 93 tackles (with 53 of them in solo format), the Hanahan, South Carolina resident ranks as the fourth-best defender in the PFL across that category and the team leader for the second consecutive time.
Lining up seven tackles for a loss and gaining a sack against four different QB’s, Herriott forced a fumble at San Diego while collecting at least seven stops in eight games. Finding double digits in tackles over four separate dates, the second-year LB found a career-high 16 of them at home against Valparaiso on October 8, with 11 of those coming by the solo variety.
Second on the squad in receiving yards over his final go-around with the Blue Hose, Jones’ Honorable Mention affirmation comes after 11 starts and 38 catches that led to a receiving total of 503 yards. Averaging nearly 46 yards per game on two TD’s against Valparaiso and Marist, the redshirt-junior erupted for a season-best 116 yards in the aforementioned contest with the Beacons, hauling in at least four balls in five different league matchups. Another Phil Steele preseason all-PFL member, the Charlotte, North Carolina native crossed the half-century mark in receiving yards four times this fall.
The seventh and final PC player to be recognized by the conference on Tuesday, Seay corrals the Honorable Mention plaudit thanks to 38 total tackles and a team-high seven passes defensed. Ranking sixth on the roster in stops while starting the last eight contests of the campaign, A.J. posted a career-high seven tackles in a home bout vs. St. Thomas, seeing his role in the secondary increase as the schedule transitioned to conference dates. Hailing from Decatur, Georgia, Seay picked off two passes (both in PFL play), the latter of which he returned 76 yards for a touchdown in Presbyterian’s Clinton finale against Dayton.
The full list of Tuesday’s all-conference award winners can be found below:
2022 Pioneer Football League Major Award Winners
Offensive Player of the Year: Bret Bushka, Butler
Defensive Player of the Year: Muhindo Kapapa, San Diego
Special Teams Player of the Year: Luka Zurak, Butler
Freshman Offensive Player of the Year: Brady Meitz, Stetson
Freshman Defensive Player of the Year: Finn Claypool, Drake
Coach of the Year: Glenn Caruso, St. Thomas
Scholar Athlete of the Year: To be announced, Wednesday
2022 All-Pioneer Football League First Team
Offense
WR: Solomon Davis, Valparaiso
WR: Quinton Lane, Stetson
WR: Andrew McElroy, St. Thomas
QB: Bret Bushka, Butler
RB: Jake Chisholm, Dayton
RB: Aaron Dawson, Valparaiso
FB: Joshua Komis, St. Thomas
AP: Re-al Mitchell, San Diego
TE: Jared Suchevits, Butler
OL: Aaron Byrd, Valparaiso
OL: Skyler Spetter, Butler
OL: Brian Stevens, Dayton
OL: David Tkatch, Dayton
OL: Matthew Weimann, St. Thomas
Defense
DL: Aaron Acosta, Marist
DL: Finn Claypool, Drake
DL: Muhindo Kapapa, San Diego
DL: Sam Schadek, Dayton
LB: Mike Arrington, Marist
LB: Jonathan Bunce, St. Thomas
LB: Ben Hines, Valparaiso
LB: Ben Schmiesing, Dayton
DB: Claybourne Fields III, Marist
DB: Luke Glenna, St. Thomas
DB: Rassie Littlejohn, Stetson
DB: Hunter Nichols, San Diego
Special Teams
PK: Luka Zurak, Butler
P: Luka Zurak, Butler
RS: Hunter Nichols, San Diego
LS: Justin Iaccio, Marist
2022 All-Pioneer Football League Second Team
Offense
WR: Michael Carner, San Diego
WR: Dominic Kibby, Presbyterian
WR: Luke Wooten, Butler
QB: Cade Sexauer, St. Thomas
RB: James Louis, Morehead State
RB: Shawn Shipman, St. Thomas
FB: Coy Williams, Davidson
AP: Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne, Marist
TE: Lucas Raber, Davidson
OL: Alex Rasmussen, St. Thomas
OL: Gilbert Deglau, Davidson
OL: Beck Kipperman, Davidson
OL: Cam Marriott, Morehead State
OL: Jimmy Poremba, Drake
Defense
DL: Will Buck, San Diego
DL: Sam Hafner, Valparaiso
DL: Jonathan Hammond, Davidson
DL: Fermon Reid, Stetson
LB: Nate Arthur, Dayton
LB: Ethan Hull, Stetson
LB: Chase Lyons, San Diego
LB: Campbell Watson, Presbyterian
DB: Ja’Veon Ensley, Stetson
DB: Yusef Leak, St. Thomas
DB: Conner Reid, Butler
DB: Kholton Sherman, Valparaiso
Special Teams
PK: Caden Bonoffski, Davidson
P: Evan Matthes, Valparaiso
RS: Claybourne Fields III, Marist
LS: Mike Wojciechowski, Stetson
2022 All-Pioneer Football League Honorable Mention
Butler: Tyler Adams (WR), Joey Audia (RS), Jack Belskis (DL), Adam Dolan (OL), Cameron Heald (FB), Austin Korba (DL), Will Mason (DB), Colton Ruhland (OL).
Davidson: Daniel Carter (DB), Kaedon Jenkins (DB), Aaron Maione (RS), Mark McCurdy (AP), Jaden Pask (LS), Julian Rawlins (DL), Dylan Sparks (RB), Yusef Thomas (LB), Aaron Warren (DL).
Dayton: Luke Brenner (RS), Sam Bubonics (WR), Cole Hildebrand (DB), Elijah Smith (DB), Sam Webster (K), Derek Willits (WR).
Drake: Parker Althaus (OL), Dorian Boyland (RB), Tony Graham (DB), Matt Hartlieb (TE), Ander Johnson (LB), Bennett Krebs (C), Ryan Kriceri (LB), Joey Lukrich (DB), Danny Morales (DB), Ross Palmer (OL), Tanner Pollock (LB), Trey Radocha (WR), Jake Shipla (DL), Eli Stewart (FB), Luke Williams (K).
Marist: Brock Bagozzi (QB), Will Downes (WR), Ibrahim Giwa (OL), Miles Kauderer (DL), Brett Landis (WR), Wyatt McMahon (TE), Luke Paladino (K), Ethan Parris (OL), Arthur Pinckney (LB), Tyler Ruscher (LB), Isaiah Smith (DB), Teddy Wright (DB).
Morehead State: Tom Flood (DL), Cooper Krezek (DB), Nick Lavender (DL), Brady McKnight (LS), Jaxsen Spears (OL), Sid Weddington (DL).
Presbyterian: Keith Boyd (OL), Keegan Halloran (DB), Alex Herriott (LB), Jalen Jones (WR), A.J. Seay (DB)
San Diego: Judd Erickson (QB), Eric Haney (DB), Vance Jefferson (WR), Aidan Lehman (K/P), Nick Murray (DB), Jagger Pagano (LB), Ja’seem Reed (WR), Jacob Saewitz (DL).
St. Thomas: Shea Albrecht (OL), Luke Herzog (LB), Joshua Komis (AP), Jason Laliberte (OL), Andrew McElroy (RS), Trent Meyer (LB), Brent Robley (DL), Griff Wurtz (DB), Max Zimmerman (TE).
Stetson: Micah Adams (DB), Alex Alteus (LB), Nazeviah Burris (WR), Cameron Gillis (K), Steve Godwin (OL), Marshall Golick (P), Majeste’ Hansberry (LB), Joshua Hughes (DL), Tyler Lewis (DL), Jalen Mason (RS), Brady Meitz (QB), Logan Wylie (OL).
Valparaiso: Evan Jernegan (TE), Matt Ross (WR), Kevin Spelman (DL/LS).
