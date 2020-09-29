The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced Clinton High School lineman Hezekiah Kinard as their Player of the Week for Sept. 24-25.
Kinard is a sophomore defensive lineman and anchored the Red Devils defense in their 32-26 win over Emerald on Thursday night. He recorded six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one caused fumble.
Kinard also blocked the Vikings field goal attempt in overtime, in what turned out to be a pivotal play in the game.
The Laurens County Touchdown will honor Kinard at the Touchdown Club meeting on October 8. Presbyterian College football coach Tommy Spangler will be the featured speaker.
