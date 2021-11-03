Phil Kornblut will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Laurens County Touchdown Club meeting on Thursday, November 4 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
Kornblut will replace Chris Burgin, who was scheduled as the featured speaker but had to be replaced due to illness.
Kornblut and Burgin are a part of the SportsTalk Radio Network, South Carolina’s longest running sports talk show, now in it’s 36th year.
The Touchdown Club will honor Zay Johnson and Zy Todd as their players of the week for the past two weeks.
The LCTD Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
