GREENWOOD – Cal Robertson scored 16 points to lead the Laurens Academy boys’ basketball team past Cambridge, 65-39, while Olivia Huck led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as the girls defeated the Cougars, 30-23.
Robertson scored nine points in the first quarter as the Crusaders (6-8) pulled out to a 23-8 lead. For the night, he hit 5-of-7 of both his field-goal and free-throw attempts. Diamonte Grant scored 10 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and all four of his free throw.
Spence Hagood led Cambridge with 13 points and Matthew Strutko added 10.
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Caio Rita (8), Thomas Lowry (8), Luke Kerber (7), Clarence Bertoli (6), Colton McGee (5), Hunter Mullinax (3) and Sunny Li (2).
Huck hit 5-of-11 shots for the LA girls, who improved to 10-3. The rest of the points went to Blair Quarles (8), Reagan Williamson (7), S.G. Natiello (2) and Payton Breen (2).
Lindsey Lee led the Cougars with 11 points, and Jillian Mapes added eight.
The two teams were tied 9-9 at the end of a quarter and held Cambridge to two points in the second quarter.
Laurens Academy’s teams had been idle since December 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.