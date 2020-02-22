SUMTER – Payton Breen came through for the Crusaders on Saturday, scoring 17 points in Laurens Academy’s opening-round girls’ basketball playoff game on Saturday against Lowcountry Prep, 48-45, handing the Marlins only their second loss of the season.
Breen went 7-for-8 from the floor. Oddly, she was only 3-for-7 from the free-throw line. Laurens Academy (20-7) trailed 10-2 after one quarter and 19-13 at half.
Blair Quarles and Olivia Huck each scored 11 points. Huck hit 5-of-9 from the field; Quarles was 4-for-14. As a team, the Crusaders hit 19-48 (.396) from the floor and 7-of-16 (.438) from the line.
Sailor Rearden, an apt name for a player for the Pawleys Island school, scored 18 points to lead the Marlins. She hit 7-of-23 (.304) floor shots and all four free throws. Lowcountry Prep (14-2) was outscored 23-11 by LA in the third quarter, when Rearden was 0-for-5, enabling the Crusaders to enter the fourth quarter with a 6-point lead. The Marlins hit 6-of-11 (.545) free throws for the afternoon.
Laurens Academy will again play at Wilson Hall Academy on Tuesday night at 6:30 against Dorchester Academy, a 64-30 winner over Charleston Collegiate.
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Reagan Williamson (5) and Rylee Ballard (4).
