GREENWOOD – Blair Quarles scored 19 points, leading the Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team into the finals of the SCISA Region 1-A tournament on Friday with a 43-35 victory over Richard Winn Academy.
Payton Breen scored 11 points and Olivia Huck 10. Laurens Academy (18-7) will play for the tourney title at Greenwood Christian Academy on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Quarles connected on four 2-pointers and two 3-pointers in 10 field goal attempts. As a team, the Crusaders hit 14-of-33 (.424) attempts and hit 11-of-21 (.524) free throws. Quarles, however, connected on 5-of-6 of her foul shots.
Taylor Spires scored 10 points to lead RWA (12-12-1).
