NEWBERRY – The regular seasons ended in markedly different ways for the varsity basketball teams at Laurens Academy on Friday night.
The girls defeated the Eagles, 33-24, to return the favor on a loss to NA on January 24, but the Eagles thumped the Crusaders boys, 37-16.
Blair Quarles scored 11 points to lead Laurens Academy (16-7), followed by Reagan Williamson (8), Olivia Huck (7) and Payton Breen (7). The Crusaders limited the Eagles to two points in the second quarter. Caroline Senn led Newberry Academy with 10 points.
Newberry Academy (20-5) hit twice as many 2-pointers as the Crusaders, who got four of their nine field goals from 3-point range. LA hit 4-of-16 shots from beyond the 3-point line and 5-of-26 (.192) from inside it.
Think that was cold?
The LA boys’ leading scorer, Caio Rita, connected on 1-of-15 shots. The team hit 5-of-33 (.152).
Cal Robertson led Laurens Academy (11-14) with five points, followed by Diamonte Grant (3), Rita (2), Andrew Codington (2), Clarence Bertoli (2) and Luke Kerber (2).
Payton Gardner led Newberry Academy with 20 points by his lonesome. He hit 9-of-19 shots. The Eagles never tried a free throw. The Crusaders hit 5-of-8 (.625).
