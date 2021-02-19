The Laurens Academy girls basketball team’s season came to an end on Friday after a 49-38 loss to Lowcountry Prep in the first round of the SCISA Class A state playoffs in Sumter.
Lowcountry led 13-11 after one quarter and carried a 21-20 lead going into halftime. Lowcountry Prep took a 33-28 lead after three quarters and pulled away by outscoring LA 16-10 in the fourth quarter.
Payton Breen led LA with 16 points, followed by Olivia Huck with 11. Other scoring by LA included: Rylee Ballard-6, Emily Suttles-3 and Elissa Hucks-2.
The Lady Crusaders finish the season 8-13 overall and 5-7 in region play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.