Laurens Parks and Recreation Fall Baseball registration will begin on Wednesday August 26.
Registrations are held daily at the Ridge from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Divisions will include Coaches Pitch, Minors Kids Pitch and Majors Kids Pitch. Age and ability will be the deciding factor for division placement.
The cost is $40 but you do not have to pay at time of registration. The deadline to register is September 11.
There will be a skills evaluation on Sept,14 and practices will begin on the 15th.
For more information, please call 681-7275 or email LaurensPRD@yahoo.com.
