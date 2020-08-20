Laurens Academy will open their 2020 season at home against Holly Hill Academy on Aug. 28.
Laurens Academy’s football team has been working out in June and July. The football team is made up of 16 players, playing 8-man football.
The Crusaders will be led this season by returning quarterback Thomas Lowry, receiver Cal Robertson, receiver Diamonte Grant and lineman Reles Littleton.
Lowry connected on 157 out 230 passes for 2,084 yards and 30 touchdowns, yielding just four interceptions last season. Lowry rushed for 822 yards in 130 carries, adding 14 more scores.
2020 Laurens Academy Varsity Football Schedule
Aug. 28 Holly Hill, 7:30
Sep. 4 Palmetto Christian at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30
Sep. 11 Clarendon Hall, 7:30
Sep. 18 Cathedral Academy at Charleston, 7:30
Sep. 25 Northside Christian at Lexington, 7:30
Oct. 2 Richard Winn*, 7:30
Oct. 9 Jefferson Davis Academy* at Blackville, 7:30
Oct. 16 WW King Academy*, 7:30
Oct. 23 Wardlaw Academy* at Johnston, 7:00
Oct. 30 Newberry Academy*, 7:30
*- denotes a region game
