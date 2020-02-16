GREENWOOD – The Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team, SCISA state champion, past two years, captured another region championship on Saturday with a 35-25 victory over Newberry Academy.
The tournament was contested at Greenwood Christian.
Blair Quarles and Payton Breen led the Crusaders with 11 points each. Quarles hit only three field goals, 2-pointer in the first quarter and 3-pointers in the second and fourth. She hit 3-of-8 free throw and 3-of-10 field goals. Breen was 5-of-7 from the field, all 2-pointers, and 1-of-2 from the line.
As a team, Laurens Academy (19-7) was 11-of-33 (.333) from the field and 10-of-19 (.526) from the line.
The Crusaders took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles, 8-3. Caroline Senn led Newberry Academy (21-7) with eight points. The Eagles hit 10-of-33 (.303) from the floor and 2-of-6 (.333) from the line.
Quarles was the tournament Most Valuable Player and made all-region along with Olivia Huck and Reagan Williamson. Breen made all-tournament, as did Caio Rita and Thomas Lowry from the boys’ team.
In addition to Quarles and Breen, other Crusader scorers in the championship game were Williamson (6), Huck (5) and Rylee Ballard (2).
