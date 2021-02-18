Laurens Academy girls basketball made it to the SCISA Class A state tournament as a number 3 seed.
They finished the regular season on Tuesday night with a 45-28 win over Anderson Christian. Head coach Jason Marlett notched his 150th win at Laurens Academy.
Their first-round game is against the number 2 seed, Low Country Prep, Friday at 4:30pm at Wilson Hall Gym A.
Laurens Academy finished the season 8-12 overall and 5-7 in conference play. Low Country Prep finished their season 8-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Fan attendance should be under 40% occupancy by SCISA policies (restricting every other bleacher/restricting the area behind each bench). Tickets will be for one game and then the gym will be cleared. Typical game attendance is under 150 people.
Prices for tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Face masks are required to be worn at all times by fans.
The winner of this game will face the winner of #1 Richard Winn and #4 Andrew Jackson on Monday Feb. 22.
