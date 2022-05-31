Laurens Academy recently honored their 2021-2022 winter/spring sports award winners.
|Winter
|Varsity Boys Basketball
|MVP
|Diamonte Grant
|Tougness Award
|Colton McGee
|Defensive MVP
|Clarence Bertoli
|Most Improved
|Buddy Baker
|MS Boys Basketball
|MVP
|Braydon Burke
|Toughness Award
|Nathan Bell
|Most Improved
|Landon James
|Coach's Award
|Elias Littleton
|Varsity Girls Basketball
|Outstanding Offensive Player
|Olivia Huck
|Coaches Award
|Payton Breen
|Shield Award
|Emily Suttles
|TNT Award
|Rylee Ballard
|MS Girls Basketball
|Outstanding Offensive Player
|Campbell Sherman
|Outstanding Defensive Player
|Madisyn Graham
|TNT Award
|Addison Hornberger
|Coach's Award
|Gracie Hall
|Varstiy Cheer Basketball
|Most Spirired
|Emily Whiteford
|Most Improved
|Ella Young
|MS Cheer Basketball
|Most Improved
|Sarah Geraghty
|Most Spirited
|Caroline Mullinax
|Spring
|Varsity Baseball
|Coaches Award
|Cal Robertson
|Defensive MVP
|Lee Carroll
|Offensive MVP
|Kyle Thompson
|Most Improved
|Clarence Bertoli
|MS Baseball
|Silver Slugger Offensive MVP
|Caleb Hardy
|Gold Glove Defensive MVP
|Elias Littleton
|LA Team MVP
|Evan Asalone
|Crusader Award
Hunter Campbell
|Varsity Sofball
|MVP
|Olivia Huck
|Golden Glove
|Emily Suttles
|Slugger
|Abby Howard
|Most Improved
Catherine Riddle
|Sporting Clays
|Rookie Highest Average
|Devan Ballard
|JV Highest Average
|Nathan Bell
|Varsity Highest Average
|Olivia Huck
|Varsity Highest Average
|Kyle Thompson
