Laurens Academy recently honored their 2021-2022 winter/spring sports award winners. 

Winter 
Varsity Boys Basketball 
MVPDiamonte Grant
Tougness AwardColton McGee
Defensive MVPClarence Bertoli
Most ImprovedBuddy Baker
  
MS Boys Basketball 
MVPBraydon Burke
Toughness AwardNathan Bell
Most ImprovedLandon James
Coach's AwardElias Littleton
  
Varsity Girls Basketball 
Outstanding Offensive PlayerOlivia Huck
Coaches AwardPayton Breen
Shield AwardEmily Suttles
TNT AwardRylee Ballard
  
MS Girls Basketball 
Outstanding Offensive PlayerCampbell Sherman
Outstanding Defensive PlayerMadisyn Graham
TNT AwardAddison Hornberger
Coach's AwardGracie Hall
  
Varstiy Cheer Basketball 
Most SpiriredEmily Whiteford
Most ImprovedElla Young
  
MS Cheer Basketball 
Most ImprovedSarah Geraghty
Most SpiritedCaroline Mullinax
Spring 
Varsity Baseball 
Coaches AwardCal Robertson
Defensive MVPLee Carroll
Offensive MVPKyle Thompson
Most ImprovedClarence Bertoli
  
MS Baseball 
Silver Slugger Offensive MVPCaleb Hardy
Gold Glove Defensive MVPElias Littleton
LA Team MVPEvan Asalone
Crusader Award
Hunter Campbell
  
Varsity Sofball 
MVPOlivia Huck
Golden GloveEmily Suttles
SluggerAbby Howard
Most Improved
Catherine Riddle
  
Sporting Clays 
Rookie Highest AverageDevan Ballard
JV Highest AverageNathan Bell
Varsity Highest AverageOlivia Huck
Varsity Highest AverageKyle Thompson