NEWBERRY – Laurens Academy’s varsity basketball teams are taking part in a holiday tournament, partly at Newberry College and partly at Newberry Academy, and, in Friday’s opening games, the girls won and the boys lost, but both made a good account of themselves.
Blair Quarles, who hit seven straight 3-pointers at one point, scored 22 to lead the Crusaders past Greenwood Christian, 43-26. All told, she was 8-for-13 from the field. On the other hand, Reagan Williamson was as off as Quarles was on. She scored only two points, hitting 1-of-10. Olivia Huck, 4-of-10, scored 11. Payton Breen scored four. Rylee Ballard and Emily Suttles also scored two. LA (8-3) did not hit a single free throw and tried only four.
Abi Summey of GCA scored nine points. She was 3-of-20 from the floor. Kennedy Kaliz scored six.
The girls played at Newberry College. At Newberry Academy, Jefferson Davis edged the LA boys, 43-41.
Three JDA players scored 16 points – Nick Darnell, Seth Davis and Saint Davis – combining to hit 14-of-33 shots, though Darnell was 5-of-10. The margin was two, and that’s how many Garrison Owens scored.
Shooting was even more an issue for the Crusaders. Caio Rita scored 19 points – 8-for-19 from the floor and 2-for-9 at the free-throw line – and he was the only player for Laurens Academy (4-8) in double figures. Diamonte Grant, who scored eight points, hit 2-of-15 but did make both his free throws.
Thomas Lowry scored six, Clarence Bertoli five and Cal Robertson three.
The genders will swap venues on Saturday. The girls will play Shannon Forest at Newberry Academy, beginning at 4:30, while the boys will face Piedmont Christian at Newberry College, beginning at 6:30.
