After one day of fishing in the 3-day Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops in Waddington, NY, the Clemson University team of Hunter Bond and GL Compton stand in second place.
Bond and Compton are both from Laurens and graduates of Laurens District High School.
Bethel University caught a limit of 24 pounds, 9 ounces in Day 1, followed by 23-12 from Bond and Compton.
The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops is being held on the St. Lawrence River, August 12-14.
According to Bassmaster.com, the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Championship will field as many as 130 teams of anglers representing colleges and universities across the nation. Qualifications are based on the teams’ finishes in four college tour stops as well as a Wild Card event being held throughout the country.
Competitors are not only competing for a national championship but also a berth in the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell via the College Classic Bracket tournament.
Related Story: Southern schools successful on Day 1 at St. Lawrence
For complete coverage, go to www.bassmaster.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.